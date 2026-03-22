Communal Controversy Erupts in Kerala's Guruvayur
A controversy has arisen in Kerala over a communal remark by BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan in Guruvayur. The CPI(M), Congress, and other groups have approached the Election Commission seeking action, accusing Gopalakrishnan of divisive politics. A report has been requested from the district collector.
- Country:
- India
A political controversy has flared in Kerala's Guruvayur constituency following allegedly communal comments made by BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan in a campaign video. Both the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress have sought intervention from the Election Commission against these remarks.
Gopalakrishnan's purported statement suggested that Guruvayur had not elected a Hindu MLA for decades, a claim critics argue is divisive. The constituency, noted for interfaith representations, faced a backlash as Congress and CPI(M) leaders condemned the rhetoric, noting past elections that showcased communal harmony.
Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar has requested a report on the situation from the district collector. Meanwhile, legal and electoral complaints have been filed, with anticipations of action following the assessment of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kerala
- BJP
- Guruvayur
- Election
- Communal
- Remark
- Controversy
- CPI(M)
- Congress
- Gopalakrishnan
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