Left Menu

Communal Controversy Erupts in Kerala's Guruvayur

A controversy has arisen in Kerala over a communal remark by BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan in Guruvayur. The CPI(M), Congress, and other groups have approached the Election Commission seeking action, accusing Gopalakrishnan of divisive politics. A report has been requested from the district collector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:23 IST
Communal Controversy Erupts in Kerala's Guruvayur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political controversy has flared in Kerala's Guruvayur constituency following allegedly communal comments made by BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan in a campaign video. Both the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress have sought intervention from the Election Commission against these remarks.

Gopalakrishnan's purported statement suggested that Guruvayur had not elected a Hindu MLA for decades, a claim critics argue is divisive. The constituency, noted for interfaith representations, faced a backlash as Congress and CPI(M) leaders condemned the rhetoric, noting past elections that showcased communal harmony.

Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar has requested a report on the situation from the district collector. Meanwhile, legal and electoral complaints have been filed, with anticipations of action following the assessment of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026