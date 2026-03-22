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Karnataka DGP's Controversy: Awaiting Government Decision

Karnataka's government will decide on action against suspended DGP K Ramachandra Rao after a report on a departmental inquiry into videos. Allegations suggest the videos show Rao behaving obscenely with women. Rao claims they are AI-generated fakes. The matter awaits a forensic report and government decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:34 IST
Karnataka DGP's Controversy: Awaiting Government Decision
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the government will soon make a decision regarding the suspended DGP K Ramachandra Rao, following an inquiry into controversial videos allegedly showing him behaving inappropriately.

Speaking to the press, Parameshwara stated that further actions will be determined based on recommendations from a departmental inquiry. The inquiry follows reports dismissing Rao's claims that the footage circulating on social media were AI-generated fakes.

A forensic report is awaited before the state government decides on the next steps. The government formed a team of senior police officers to investigate, culminating in Rao's suspension after preliminary findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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