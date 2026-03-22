Controversy in Ujjain: Teacher Booked for Assaulting Student
A teacher at Maharshi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratishthan in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was booked for assaulting a student. The incident was filmed and widely shared on social media. The teacher, Datt Das Shevde, allegedly punished the student for sleeping on another's bed. Police have filed a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
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In a disturbing incident from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a teacher at Maharshi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratishthan has been booked for allegedly assaulting a student. A viral video capturing the event has sparked public outcry.
The teacher, identified as Datt Das Shevde, reportedly resorted to corporal punishment after the student was found sleeping on another's bed in the hostel. Hemraj Yadav, the SHO at Chintaman police station, confirmed that a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been filed.
Despite multiple attempts to reach the school's management for their perspective, no comments were provided. The institution, known for preserving and promoting Vedic studies, operates under the Ministry of Education and has about 450 educational centers across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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