Left Menu

Controversy in Ujjain: Teacher Booked for Assaulting Student

A teacher at Maharshi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratishthan in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was booked for assaulting a student. The incident was filmed and widely shared on social media. The teacher, Datt Das Shevde, allegedly punished the student for sleeping on another's bed. Police have filed a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:37 IST
Controversy in Ujjain: Teacher Booked for Assaulting Student
Teacher
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a teacher at Maharshi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratishthan has been booked for allegedly assaulting a student. A viral video capturing the event has sparked public outcry.

The teacher, identified as Datt Das Shevde, reportedly resorted to corporal punishment after the student was found sleeping on another's bed in the hostel. Hemraj Yadav, the SHO at Chintaman police station, confirmed that a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been filed.

Despite multiple attempts to reach the school's management for their perspective, no comments were provided. The institution, known for preserving and promoting Vedic studies, operates under the Ministry of Education and has about 450 educational centers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026