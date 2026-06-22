Following is a summary of current health news ​briefs.

At least 30 deaths at ​Congo camp show Ebola could ‌be spreading ​fast

At least 30 people have died since the start of May in one camp for displaced civilians in ‌northeastern Congo, a death rate that camp officials said was unprecedented, with some confirmed to have died from Ebola in a sign the disease could be spreading fast there. It ‌was not possible to confirm the causes of all the deaths because ‌patients or their relatives in Kigonze camp in Bunia - the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo - had until Thursday refused testing, a camp spokesperson and aid organisation Caritas said.

France ⁠bans ​alcohol consumption at ⁠music festivals under red heatwave alert

France said on Saturday that alcohol consumption during the annual Fete de ⁠la Musique festivals would be banned on June 21 in the departments or administrative districts ​that will be placed under the red heatwave alert from noon on Sunday. "Prefects ⁠will issue decrees banning alcohol consumption in public spaces in the departments under red alert," the ⁠Prime Minister's ​office said in a statement following a crisis meeting called by PM Sebastien Lecornu.

Congo says 933 Ebola cases confirmed, including 245 deaths

The number of ⁠confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 933, including 245 ⁠deaths, the ⁠country's health minister said on Friday. Speaking to reporters in Ituri province, where the first cases of the ongoing outbreak were reported, Samuel ‌Roger Kamba ‌said 80 recovered patients had been discharged from ​Ebola treatment centres.