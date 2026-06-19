Czech Republic will miss NATO defence spending target again this year, news agency CTK reports
The Czech Republic will miss NATO's 2% defence spending target this year, but aims to meet it from 2027, according to Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The Czech Republic will again not meet NATO's minimum defence spending target this year, but will aim to meet it from 2027, news agency CTK quoted Prime Minister Andrej Babis as saying on Friday.
The country spent less than 2% under a previous government last year, despite aiming to hit the target, while many allies have raised spending significantly above on a path to NATO's 3.5% core defence spending aim for 2035. Babis's government cut this year's original defence spending plan to around 1.7-1.8%.