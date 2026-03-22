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Haryana Leads 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Charge with Bold Development Initiatives

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the state's role in achieving the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. In a rally in Gurugram's Badshahpur, Saini announced key infrastructure projects and the delivery of 2,709 new homes. Haryana advances industrialization and sustainable growth with transformative initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:06 IST
Haryana Leads 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Charge with Bold Development Initiatives
Haryana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the state's significant contribution toward realizing the national goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Speaking at a rally in Gurugram's Badshahpur, Saini accentuated the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Saini marked the occasion by distributing keys to 2,709 newly allotted homes, affirming the government's dedication to on-ground execution of promises. Highlighting Haryana's progress, he noted the completion of 60 out of 81 BJP announcements for Badshahpur, with ongoing infrastructure projects tallying Rs 15,166 crore.

Future plans include over 23,000 new homes under various schemes and vast infrastructural upgrades in road and water services. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh noted Haryana's shift from agriculture to industrial leadership, driven by development works in the National Capital Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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