Freedom Movement Set to Triumph in Slovenian Elections

The ruling Freedom Movement party, spearheaded by Prime Minister Robert Golob, looks poised for victory in Slovenia's parliamentary elections, clinching a projected 29.9% of the vote. This information was revealed through exit polls conducted by public broadcaster TV Slovenia and commercial outlet Pop TV.

Meanwhile, the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), under the leadership of populist Janez Jansa, is anticipated to take second place. Exit polls forecast the SDS winning 27.5 seats in the parliamentary race, as reported by the Mediana polling agency.

These preliminary results suggest a significant parliamentary reshuffle, positioning the Freedom Movement for a decisive role in shaping Slovenia's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)