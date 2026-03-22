Freedom Movement Set to Triumph in Slovenian Elections
The ruling Freedom Movement, led by Prime Minister Robert Golob, appears on track to win the Slovenian parliamentary elections with 29.9% of the votes, according to exit polls. The opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), led by Janez Jansa, is projected to secure the second position with 27.5 seats.
- Country:
- Slovenia
The ruling Freedom Movement party, spearheaded by Prime Minister Robert Golob, looks poised for victory in Slovenia's parliamentary elections, clinching a projected 29.9% of the vote. This information was revealed through exit polls conducted by public broadcaster TV Slovenia and commercial outlet Pop TV.
Meanwhile, the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), under the leadership of populist Janez Jansa, is anticipated to take second place. Exit polls forecast the SDS winning 27.5 seats in the parliamentary race, as reported by the Mediana polling agency.
These preliminary results suggest a significant parliamentary reshuffle, positioning the Freedom Movement for a decisive role in shaping Slovenia's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)