Left Menu

Freedom Movement Set to Triumph in Slovenian Elections

The ruling Freedom Movement, led by Prime Minister Robert Golob, appears on track to win the Slovenian parliamentary elections with 29.9% of the votes, according to exit polls. The opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), led by Janez Jansa, is projected to secure the second position with 27.5 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ljubljana | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:39 IST
Freedom Movement Set to Triumph in Slovenian Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

The ruling Freedom Movement party, spearheaded by Prime Minister Robert Golob, looks poised for victory in Slovenia's parliamentary elections, clinching a projected 29.9% of the vote. This information was revealed through exit polls conducted by public broadcaster TV Slovenia and commercial outlet Pop TV.

Meanwhile, the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), under the leadership of populist Janez Jansa, is anticipated to take second place. Exit polls forecast the SDS winning 27.5 seats in the parliamentary race, as reported by the Mediana polling agency.

These preliminary results suggest a significant parliamentary reshuffle, positioning the Freedom Movement for a decisive role in shaping Slovenia's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026