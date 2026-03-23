Merz's CDU Triumphs in Rhineland-Palatinate Amid SPD Setback

The conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), led by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, claimed victory in the Rhineland-Palatinate state election on Sunday. Early projections indicated the CDU secured 30.8% of the vote, surpassing the Social Democrats (SPD), Merz's coalition partners, who garnered 26%. The result marks a notable win for Merz, following a near miss in Baden-Wuerttemberg.

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann praised the outcome as a solid endorsement for the current coalition, stressing that the combined CDU/CSU and SPD results exceed 50% support. The two parties are expected to form a coalition at the state level, continuing their partnership seen in Berlin. CDU candidate Gordon Schnieder is poised to replace the SPD's Alexander Schweitzer as premier.

The election result delivered a heavy blow to the SPD, further emerged by their grim performance in Baden-Wuerttemberg. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has doubled its previous score, achieving around 20% of the vote, and has solidified its position as a major opposition force. Meanwhile, Merz's CDU firmly ruled out forming any coalition with the AfD, maintaining a distance from far-right influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)