Freedom Movement Sweeps Slovenia's Parliamentary Election

Prime Minister Robert Golob's ruling Freedom Movement is projected to clinch victory in Slovenia's parliamentary elections, capturing 29.9% of the votes, as revealed by exit polls released by TV Slovenia and Pop TV.

The opposition Slovenian Democratic Party, under the leadership of populist Janez Jansa, is anticipated to claim the second position, securing 27 parliamentary seats according to data from the Mediana polling agency.

This electoral outcome underscores a significant shift in Slovenia's political landscape, emphasizing the public's favor towards the Freedom Movement's governance over the coming term.

(With inputs from agencies.)