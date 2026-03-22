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Freedom Movement Sweeps Slovenia's Parliamentary Election

Prime Minister Robert Golob's Freedom Movement is poised to secure victory in Slovenia's parliamentary elections, garnering 29.9% of the vote, according to exit polls. The opposition, led by Janez Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party, is expected to capture 27 seats, as indicated by the Mediana polling agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:51 IST
Freedom Movement Sweeps Slovenia's Parliamentary Election

Prime Minister Robert Golob's ruling Freedom Movement is projected to clinch victory in Slovenia's parliamentary elections, capturing 29.9% of the votes, as revealed by exit polls released by TV Slovenia and Pop TV.

The opposition Slovenian Democratic Party, under the leadership of populist Janez Jansa, is anticipated to claim the second position, securing 27 parliamentary seats according to data from the Mediana polling agency.

This electoral outcome underscores a significant shift in Slovenia's political landscape, emphasizing the public's favor towards the Freedom Movement's governance over the coming term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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