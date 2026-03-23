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Russia's Soyuz Rocket Relaunch: A Triumph from Baikonur

Russia successfully launched a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking its first mission to the International Space Station since the launch pad was damaged last year. The launch signifies the restoration of Russia's ability to reach the ISS, with the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft set to dock on March 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 02:28 IST
Russia's Soyuz Rocket Relaunch: A Triumph from Baikonur
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In an impressive display of resilience and technical capability, Russia launched a Soyuz rocket from the refurbished Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The launch occurred at 1200 GMT on Sunday, signaling Russia's renewed access to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket carried the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft into orbit, according to Russia's space agency. This mission marks the first usage of the repaired launch pad since it sustained damage last year, demonstrating significant progress in Russia's space infrastructure repair efforts.

The Progress MS-33 is expected to dock with the ISS on March 24, strengthening the station's supply chain and operational capabilities. This successful launch underscores the importance of maintaining robust international collaboration in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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