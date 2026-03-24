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West Bengal Voter List Shake-up Amid Electoral Rolls Scrutiny

The Election Commission of India is yet to reveal the figures of voters whose names are included or removed following the SIR adjudication process in West Bengal. While the first supplementary voters' list is online, exact figures remain undisclosed, affecting 60 lakh voters under scrutiny for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:53 IST
West Bengal Voter List Shake-up Amid Electoral Rolls Scrutiny
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The Election Commission (EC) has not yet disclosed the number of voters whose names have been added or removed following the SIR adjudication process in the upcoming West Bengal elections. Although the booth-wise first supplementary list of voters was uploaded on the EC's website around midnight, the figures remain unclear.

On Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal announced that he could not provide specific numbers regarding the deletions, as the process is still ongoing. Approximately 60 lakh names were marked as 'under adjudication' in the final voters' list published on February 28, necessitating scrutiny.

Some 705 judicial officers have been assigned to determine the status of these names, as per Supreme Court directions. With around 29 lakh cases adjudicated so far, more lists are expected to be released. Voters can access their status through booth-level data, despite some difficulties reported in doing so. Security measures have been bolstered across the state ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, with the vote count set for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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