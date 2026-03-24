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California's Political High Stakes: Democrats Face Unexpected Challenge

California, a Democratic stronghold, faces a unique electoral challenge. Due to its open primary system, two Republicans could advance, sidelining Democrats for the governorship post-Governor Gavin Newsom's term. With a crowded field, Democrats worry about being locked out, impacting midterms with significant national implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:34 IST
California's Political High Stakes: Democrats Face Unexpected Challenge
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California, traditionally a Democratic haven, is grappling with an unexpected political challenge due to its unconventional electoral system. With Governor Gavin Newsom unable to seek a third term, the state adopts an open primary system where the top two finishers, irrespective of party affiliation, will proceed to the November general election.

This has raised concerns among Democrats, as polls show top Republican candidates like Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco closely tied with Democratic contenders, including Eric Swalwell, Katie Porter, and Tom Steyer. The upcoming debate presents a pivotal opportunity for candidates to gain traction as they attempt to sway undecided voters.

Amidst fears of Democratic exclusion in the general election, pivotal figures, including party chair Rusty Hicks, urge long-shot candidates to withdraw to avoid splitting the Democratic vote. The election holds broader implications, potentially impacting the midterms and California's position as a bellwether of progressive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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