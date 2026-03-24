High Stakes at the Border: Supreme Court Revisits Asylum 'Metering' Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case concerning the Trump administration's defense of a controversial immigration policy known as 'metering.'

Initially implemented during Trump's first term, this policy allowed officials to deny processing claims from asylum seekers at an overburdened U.S.-Mexico border.

The legal battle questions whether 'metering' violates federal law, as it prevents border agents from inspecting migrants who arrive but haven't crossed into the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)