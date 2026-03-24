Delhi Government Boosts Forensic Infrastructure with New RFSL

The Delhi government is set to enhance its forensic capabilities with the establishment of a new Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Sheikh Sarai. Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the 2026-27 Budget presentation, the initiative, backed by a Rs 2 crore budget, aims to bolster forensic infrastructure and quicken criminal case investigations.

Currently, the city's sole forensic science laboratory in Rohini struggles under a substantial workload, often causing delays in legal proceedings. As Gupta pointed out, timely forensic reports are crucial for advancing investigations and preventing case backlogs. The priority is clear—a more efficient forensic system to ensure swift justice.

Meanwhile, the existing Rohini lab has seen operational improvements with increased manpower and upgraded equipment, boosting its case handling from 1,200 to over 3,200 monthly. Furthermore, six mobile forensic units were introduced last year to aid evidence collection and expedite processes. Gupta emphasized the commitment to strengthen the system further to eliminate pending cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)