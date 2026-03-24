Left Menu

Delhi Government Boosts Forensic Infrastructure with New RFSL

The Delhi government plans to establish a new Regional Forensic Science Laboratory at Sheikh Sarai with a budget of Rs 2 crore for 2026-27, aimed at improving forensic infrastructure and expediting criminal investigations. The city currently relies on the overloaded Rohini laboratory, which delays case proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:42 IST
Delhi Government Boosts Forensic Infrastructure with New RFSL
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to enhance its forensic capabilities with the establishment of a new Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Sheikh Sarai. Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the 2026-27 Budget presentation, the initiative, backed by a Rs 2 crore budget, aims to bolster forensic infrastructure and quicken criminal case investigations.

Currently, the city's sole forensic science laboratory in Rohini struggles under a substantial workload, often causing delays in legal proceedings. As Gupta pointed out, timely forensic reports are crucial for advancing investigations and preventing case backlogs. The priority is clear—a more efficient forensic system to ensure swift justice.

Meanwhile, the existing Rohini lab has seen operational improvements with increased manpower and upgraded equipment, boosting its case handling from 1,200 to over 3,200 monthly. Furthermore, six mobile forensic units were introduced last year to aid evidence collection and expedite processes. Gupta emphasized the commitment to strengthen the system further to eliminate pending cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026