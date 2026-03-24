Nitish Kumar's Unopposed Reign as JD(U) President

Nitish Kumar secured another term as the president of Janata Dal (United) unopposed, since no other nomination was filed against him. His election consolidates his position within the party, especially after Lalan Singh resigned from the role ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The returning officer, Aneel Prasad Hegde, confirmed Kumar's election and handed the certificate to the party's working president, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, at the central office. Notably absent, Kumar was reportedly engaged in the ongoing Samriddhi Yatra.

The party explained that Kumar did not come to Delhi to submit his nomination but had filed it earlier, with the last date for nominations set as March 22. Kumar's leadership was ratified by the party council, further establishing his role as a pivotal figure in Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)