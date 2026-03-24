Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions: Market Reactions Unfold

The dollar strengthened on Tuesday as investors reassessed the likelihood of a swift resolution to the Middle East conflict, reversing the market's initial optimism seen on Monday. Data indicated a slowdown in U.S. business activity, reaching an 11-month low in March due to rising energy costs and inflationary pressures.

Marc Chandler, Bannockburn Capital Markets' chief strategist, noted that the market's optimism diminished compared to the previous day. While Sterling fell 0.51% after Monday's nearly 1% gain, the euro dropped 0.27% against the dollar after a previous rise. The market's reassessment follows President Trump's claim of 'productive' talks between the U.S. and Iran regarding Middle East hostilities.

However, Iran denied engaging in direct discussions, prompting a cautious market outlook. Economic effects from the conflict are becoming apparent, with European and British business activities falling. Despite muted U.S. economic slowdown, the dollar showed resilience. Elevated energy prices and potential Federal Reserve policy adjustments further contribute to market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)