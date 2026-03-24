Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions: Market Reactions Unfold
The dollar increased in value as investors reassessed the Middle East conflict's potential quick resolution. U.S. business activity slowed due to war-induced energy costs, signaling inflation concerns. Despite initial optimism related to U.S.-Iran talks, markets become cautious as oil prices fluctuate, affecting global economic outlook.
The dollar strengthened on Tuesday as investors reassessed the likelihood of a swift resolution to the Middle East conflict, reversing the market's initial optimism seen on Monday. Data indicated a slowdown in U.S. business activity, reaching an 11-month low in March due to rising energy costs and inflationary pressures.
Marc Chandler, Bannockburn Capital Markets' chief strategist, noted that the market's optimism diminished compared to the previous day. While Sterling fell 0.51% after Monday's nearly 1% gain, the euro dropped 0.27% against the dollar after a previous rise. The market's reassessment follows President Trump's claim of 'productive' talks between the U.S. and Iran regarding Middle East hostilities.
However, Iran denied engaging in direct discussions, prompting a cautious market outlook. Economic effects from the conflict are becoming apparent, with European and British business activities falling. Despite muted U.S. economic slowdown, the dollar showed resilience. Elevated energy prices and potential Federal Reserve policy adjustments further contribute to market volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Economies Face Surging Inflation Amid Iran Conflict
BJP Slams Congress Budget for Hiking Taxes Amid Inflation
Euro Zone's Economic Strain Amid Rising Inflation and Global Conflicts
Inflation's Bite on Japan's Hanami: The Rising Costs of Cherry Blossom Picnics
India Urged to Lead West Asia Peace Talks Amid Rising Inflation