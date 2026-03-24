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Political Heat in Kerala: Opposition vs Chief Minister

In a heated address, Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) for their recent comments against political and cultural figures. Satheesan emphasized the need for a 'cultural Haritha Karma Sena' to cleanse political discourse, accusing the administration of misusing taxpayer money for self-promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:46 IST
Political Heat in Kerala: Opposition vs Chief Minister
Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, launched a scathing critique against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) leaders for their derogatory remarks directed at ex-Left leader G Sudhakaran and actor Ramesh Pisharody.

Speaking at Perumbavoor, Satheesan proposed creating a 'cultural Haritha Karma Sena' to combat the inappropriate language used in political spheres. He also denounced the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds by the Left government for its publicity campaigns. Satheesan pointedly criticized the Chief Minister's dismissive remark to a party worker at a public event.

Highlighting alleged protection offered to individuals accused of sexual misconduct within CPI(M), Satheesan defended the opposition's track record on such issues, implying a stark contrast between the two political factions. The opposition leader also called for fiscal accountability regarding the funds spent on the CM's special media engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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