Supreme Court Tensions: US Domestic Affairs Heat Up

The U.S. Supreme Court is once again at the forefront of American political discourse as it debates a Republican-led challenge to a Mississippi law governing mail-in voting. Conservatives on the court have expressed doubts about the legality, pointing to potential wider implications for voting rules nationally.

In another legal battle, the Trump administration's scrutiny of Harvard University intensifies as new discrimination probes are launched, highlighting ongoing tensions in civil rights enforcement in higher education.

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to influence national policy, from immigration enforcement initiatives at U.S. airports due to staffing issues, to vocal support for controversial voting law reforms within Congress, suggesting a persistent clash of political ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)