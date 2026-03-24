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MLA Proposes Salary Withholding Over Development Fund Cuts Amid Rising State Debt

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma argues against cutting the MLA Area Development Fund, suggesting instead that a larger portion of MLAs' salaries be withheld. Sharma criticizes the government for rising state debt, alleged political theatrics over the Revenue Deficit Grant, and notes the decline in revenue due to increased taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:49 IST
MLA Proposes Salary Withholding Over Development Fund Cuts Amid Rising State Debt
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma voiced strong opposition on Tuesday to the idea of reducing the MLA Area Development Fund, suggesting that withholding a larger part of MLAs' salaries is a more viable option. He articulated his points during a discussion on the budget, emphasizing the necessity to keep development funds intact within assembly constituencies.

Sharma criticized the state's current financial strategies, noting the alarmingly high debt of Rs 1.08 lakh crore, accrued over three years. Additionally, he mocked the budget presented by Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deeming it lengthy but lacking in substance, and accused the state of political theatrics concerning the Revenue Deficit Grant issue.

Highlighting the decline in state revenue from Rs 44,500 crore to an anticipated Rs 40,361 crore next year, Sharma attributed this downturn to continuous tax imposition, which is hiking up costs and driving residents to neighboring regions for purchases. The speech indicates a need for strategic reevaluation to prevent further economic decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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