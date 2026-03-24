Nitish Kumar's 'Samridhi Yatra': A Leap Towards Development in Kaimur and Rohtas

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a series of development projects worth Rs 689 crore in Bihar's Kaimur and Rohtas districts. This move is part of his statewide 'Samridhi Yatra', marking his first significant tour since his return to power.

In Kaimur, Kumar unveiled 204 development projects valued at Rs 209 crore, including the launch of 161 projects and laying the foundation for 43 more. The initiatives featured various schemes like the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme and the Sustainable Livelihood Scheme.

Meanwhile, in Rohtas, projects worth Rs 480 crore were launched, including the inauguration of 179 schemes. The presence of several state ministers underscored the significance of the developmental drive across Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)