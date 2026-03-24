Kejriwal Critiques BJP at Sanjay Raut's Book Launch

Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, delivered a scathing critique of the central government led by the BJP at the book launch of 'Unlikely Paradise,' authored by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Kejriwal suggested that PM Narendra Modi's tenure might not extend beyond 2026, insinuating potential changes in the political landscape.

During the event, Kejriwal accused the Modi administration of harboring dishonest elements while imprisoning honest individuals, claiming electoral victories were due to the alleged misuse of the Election Commission. The gathering at Mavalankar Hall, Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, saw the presence of notable figures like former Union Minister Kapil Sibal and MP Jaya Bachchan, among others.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant praised Sanjay Raut, likening him to a lion and denouncing actions against him as oppressive. Raut, during a press conference, criticized India's ambiguous stance on the escalating US-Israel versus Iran conflict, calling for clarity on the nation's role given its significant global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)