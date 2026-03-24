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Rift in Delhi Assembly: AAP Boycotts Budget Over MLA Suspension

AAP MLAs boycotted the Delhi Assembly's budget presentation, prompting a heated exchange between Speaker Vijender Gupta and LoP Atishi. This unprecedented boycott highlights alleged double standards and the suspension of four AAP MLAs. The session unfolds amid accusations of undemocratic practices and calls for revoking the suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:59 IST
Rift in Delhi Assembly: AAP Boycotts Budget Over MLA Suspension
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Tensions rose in the Delhi Assembly as AAP MLAs boycotted the budget presentation, leaving the opposition benches conspicuously vacant. The move came after four AAP MLAs were suspended for disrupting proceedings, sparking accusations of bias against the ruling BJP.

In letters exchanged between Speaker Vijender Gupta and Leader of Opposition Atishi, claims of undemocratic practices and suppression of the opposition's voice were rampant. Atishi criticized the handling of the Assembly, demanding the return of suspended MLAs for reinstating democratic norms.

Speaker Gupta defended the suspensions, asserting they were warranted due to repeated disruptions by AAP members. As the budget session nears conclusion, the political rift highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining order and decorum within the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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