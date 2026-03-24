Stalin Calls for Special Parliamentary Session on Delimitation and Representation
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Centre to hold a special parliamentary session to enact constitutional amendments. His focus is on delimitation, increased seat representation, and maintaining state representation for 30 years. Stalin emphasizes fair delimitation without disturbing current state proportionality.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament in June, aiming to enact constitutional amendments focused on delimitation and increased parliamentary seats.
Stalin's proposal emphasizes the need for continuity in state representation for the next 30 years, urging the Centre to align with the constitutionally mandated processes and timelines, and expressing concerns over potential electoral motivations behind parliamentary timing.
As a proponent of women's empowerment and proportional state representation, Stalin advocates for amendments that ensure fairness, without compromising current state representation ratios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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