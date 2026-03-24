ADNOC L&S: Resiliency Amid Regional Changes

ADNOC Logistics & Services PLC has announced that recent regional developments have not materially impacted its global operations. The company assured stakeholders of its ongoing stability and operational capability.

Despite external challenges, ADNOC L&S has maintained financial strength and remains fully operational across all its divisions. This shows the company's resilience and strategic planning.

ADNOC L&S continues to deliver robust performance and service continuity, reflecting its commitment to sustaining global operations irrespective of regional shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)