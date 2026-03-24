Left Menu

Ghana's Stand on the Erasure of Black History

Ghana's President Mahama criticizes U.S. President Trump's actions to erase Black history, fearing global implications. He highlights the removal of history courses and the ban on related literature. Mahama pushes for UN recognition of slavery as a crime and seeks reparations, despite opposition from Western nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:35 IST
Ghana's Stand on the Erasure of Black History

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama criticized the U.S. administration in New York on Tuesday over efforts to dilute Black history, cautioning against potential international repercussions.

Mahama highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump's moves to target cultural institutions, aiming to remove what Trump terms 'anti-American' ideology, sparking concerns among civil rights advocates.

In response to Trump's policies, Mahama is pushing the UN for recognition of transatlantic slavery as a historic crime, urging reparations and facing resistance from the EU and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026