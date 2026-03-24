Ghana's Stand on the Erasure of Black History

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama criticized the U.S. administration in New York on Tuesday over efforts to dilute Black history, cautioning against potential international repercussions.

Mahama highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump's moves to target cultural institutions, aiming to remove what Trump terms 'anti-American' ideology, sparking concerns among civil rights advocates.

In response to Trump's policies, Mahama is pushing the UN for recognition of transatlantic slavery as a historic crime, urging reparations and facing resistance from the EU and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)