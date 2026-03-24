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Support for Trump Diminishes Amid High Fuel Prices and Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted to its lowest level since reentry to the White House, primarily driven by rising fuel prices and discontent with military action against Iran. Increasing public dissatisfaction over his economic management and the cost of living exacerbates the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:56 IST
Support for Trump Diminishes Amid High Fuel Prices and Iran Conflict
Donald Trump

In the wake of escalating fuel prices and a contentious military campaign in Iran, President Donald Trump is grappling with plunging approval ratings. A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals Trump's public support has spiraled to unprecedented lows since his return to the White House.

Evidently, many Americans disapprove of Trump's economic strategies. Analysts note a brewing discontent over persistently rising living costs, a pivotal element of Trump's 2024 election platform. His stance on economic issues is compared unfavorably to not only his presidency but also to that of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Despite robust backing from Republicans, Trump's grip appears to be slipping partly due to increased skepticism about his handling of financial and military matters, fueling a volatile political scenario ahead of the midterm elections, which could swing political power in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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