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Debate Ignites Over U.S. Resumption of Nuclear Testing

The U.S. deliberates on resuming nuclear weapons tests under Trump's directive, potentially destabilizing global non-proliferation. Critics warn of repercussions, as Russia and China might follow suit. The U.S. has adhered to non-explosive evaluations since 1994, but concerns over arsenal reliability spark calls for testing resumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:12 IST
Debate Ignites Over U.S. Resumption of Nuclear Testing

The United States is reassessing its approach to nuclear testing as per a directive from President Donald Trump, according to State Department officials. Undersecretary for Arms Control Thomas DiNanno emphasized that no concrete decisions have been made about recommencing full-scale tests.

Amidst warnings from arms control advocates about possible global repercussions, DiNanno navigated inquiries from Senator Jacky Rosen regarding the directive's implementation. The implications of Russia and China's alleged secret tests cast uncertainties on the non-proliferation framework, with the U.S. denouncing these clandestine activities.

While leveraging a science-based methodology since 1994 to evaluate its nuclear capacities, the U.S. faces calls for renewed testing to verify weapon reliability. Despite previous commitments to international treaties, the dynamics with China and Russia complicate the discourse surrounding nuclear testing's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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