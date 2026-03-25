Bolsonaro's Shift to House Arrest Amid Health Struggles

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been transitioned to house arrest following his hospitalization for pneumonia, as decided by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Bolsonaro, who has been serving a 27-year sentence for a coup plot charge, will be reassessed in 90 days to determine whether the conditions will be extended. This decision follows multiple health issues requiring medical intervention.

Bolsonaro, who governed Brazil from 2019 to 2022, was previously denied similar requests by his lawyers. His health complications date back to a campaign incident in 2018 and have included surgeries for a hernia and treatment after falling.