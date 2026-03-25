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Cuban Power Struggle: Will Castro's Legacy Continue?

Amid mounting speculation about Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel's tenure, two Castro relatives emerge as potential successors. Oscar Pérez-Oliva appears as a technocrat with political aspirations, while Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro gains attention with connections to the US. With Raúl Castro's influence enduring, change seems unlikely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 25-03-2026 06:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 06:26 IST
Cuban Power Struggle: Will Castro's Legacy Continue?

Speculation is intensifying over the future of Cuba's leadership, with attention focusing on potential successors to President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Appointed in 2018, Díaz-Canel's continuation is in doubt, and two Castro family members have emerged as contenders.

Oscar Pérez-Oliva, Raúl Castro's great nephew, has quietly gained influence, serving as the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment and as a deputy prime minister. Known for his technocratic approach, Pérez-Oliva could represent a shift, though limited. His recent acknowledgment of internal issues during Cuba's energy crisis highlights his pragmatic style.

Meanwhile, Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, nicknamed 'Raulito', is also under the spotlight. As the former head of Cuba's equivalent of the U.S. Secret Service, his recent secretive ties to U.S. diplomacy mark him as a critical connection, though not necessarily a viable presidential candidate due to his family name. With Raúl Castro's grip on power unyielding, experts predict minimal immediate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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