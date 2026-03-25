Resurgence and Redemption: West Bengal's Political Comebacks of 2026

The upcoming 2026 assembly election in West Bengal is evolving into a platform of political revival for many, spotlighting figures from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yearning for a return.

Dilip Ghosh of the BJP represents a notable re-emergence as he seeks to recapture past political glory.

In parallel, the TMC is observing comebacks like that of Kunal Ghosh, offering a dramatic narrative of redemption and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)