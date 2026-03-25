Resurgence and Redemption: West Bengal's Political Comebacks of 2026
West Bengal's 2026 assembly election is a scene for political comebacks as leaders from the TMC, BJP, and Congress aim for redemption. Notable figures include Dilip Ghosh, Kunal Ghosh, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, each seeking to reclaim relevance in the face of past challenges and party dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The upcoming 2026 assembly election in West Bengal is evolving into a platform of political revival for many, spotlighting figures from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yearning for a return.
Dilip Ghosh of the BJP represents a notable re-emergence as he seeks to recapture past political glory.
In parallel, the TMC is observing comebacks like that of Kunal Ghosh, offering a dramatic narrative of redemption and resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)