Lula Holds Steady Lead Over Bolsonaro in Pre-Election Poll
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a solid lead over opponent Senator Flavio Bolsonaro according to a new Datafolha poll. The poll indicates Lula could win the presidential runoff by 48% to 43%. Previously, a June survey reported a similar lead.
- Country:
- Brazil
In the lead-up to Brazil's October presidential election, a new poll reveals Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's steady lead over opposition candidate Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.
Lula, a former president, is shown to potentially outpace the senator, son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, by a margin of 48% to 43% in a possible runoff scenario.
This Datafolha poll echoes the findings of a June survey where Lula was similarly ahead by 47% to 43%, suggesting a consistent advantage for the president.
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