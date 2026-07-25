Lula Holds Steady Lead Over Bolsonaro in Pre-Election Poll

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a solid lead over opponent Senator Flavio Bolsonaro according to a new Datafolha poll. The poll indicates Lula could win the presidential runoff by 48% to 43%. Previously, a June survey reported a similar lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 03:46 IST
Lula Holds Steady Lead Over Bolsonaro in Pre-Election Poll
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

In the lead-up to Brazil's October presidential election, a new poll reveals Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's steady lead over opposition candidate Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

Lula, a former president, is shown to potentially outpace the senator, son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, by a margin of 48% to 43% in a possible runoff scenario.

This Datafolha poll echoes the findings of a June survey where Lula was similarly ahead by 47% to 43%, suggesting a consistent advantage for the president.

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