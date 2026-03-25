Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Rebuke: Defending Democracy Amid Electoral Controversies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a powerful critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the central government, and the Election Commission on Wednesday. She accused these entities of compromising democratic principles through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and warned of possible future attempts to revoke citizenship via the NRC.

Speaking at rallies in the politically significant North Bengal, Banerjee claimed that constitutional institutions were being exploited to strip citizens of their voting rights. She alleged that the recent revision of electoral rolls has incited fear among communities, particularly targeting Rajbanshis and women, and linked the situation to broader threats against constitutional democracy.

Banerjee criticized the BJP for allegedly removing names from the rolls and challenged them to prove their own citizenship before questioning others'. She emphasized her government's efforts in welfare and development, urging voters to reject divisive politics, and voiced strong opposition to perceived attempts to partition Bengal for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)