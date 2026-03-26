Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi's Health Update: Positive Response to Treatment

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is recovering well from a systemic infection at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She is under close medical supervision and receiving antibiotic treatment. Her condition is stable but she will remain in observation for a few more days as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:58 IST
Sonia Gandhi's Health Update: Positive Response to Treatment
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is showing a positive response to her ongoing treatment for a systemic infection. Currently under observation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she is receiving care from a team of experienced doctors.

Chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop confirmed that Gandhi, who was admitted on the night of March 24, is being administered antibiotics, which are proving effective. The medical team is closely monitoring her progress.

While Gandhi's condition remains stable, she will stay under medical supervision for a few more days as a precautionary step. Sources indicate this is not a serious situation, as initially linked to a weather-related fever.

TRENDING

1
Political Showdown: Suvendu Adhikari Leads Ram Navami March in Mamata's Stronghold

Political Showdown: Suvendu Adhikari Leads Ram Navami March in Mamata's Stro...

 India
2
Southeast Asia's Nuclear Renaissance: Powering the Future

Southeast Asia's Nuclear Renaissance: Powering the Future

 Thailand
3
Tragic Bus Collision in Andhra Pradesh: 13 Dead, 22 Injured

Tragic Bus Collision in Andhra Pradesh: 13 Dead, 22 Injured

 India
4
DMK Criticizes AIADMK Leader's Remarks on Alliances

DMK Criticizes AIADMK Leader's Remarks on Alliances

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026