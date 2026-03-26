Sonia Gandhi's Health Update: Positive Response to Treatment

Renowned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is showing a positive response to her ongoing treatment for a systemic infection. Currently under observation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she is receiving care from a team of experienced doctors.

Chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop confirmed that Gandhi, who was admitted on the night of March 24, is being administered antibiotics, which are proving effective. The medical team is closely monitoring her progress.

While Gandhi's condition remains stable, she will stay under medical supervision for a few more days as a precautionary step. Sources indicate this is not a serious situation, as initially linked to a weather-related fever.