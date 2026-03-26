Left Menu

Padmaja Venugopal: A New Era for Thrissur's Political Landscape

Padmaja Venugopal, once a part of the Congress, is now contesting as a BJP candidate for Thrissur in the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections. Her campaign emphasizes mental peace and infrastructure development, challenging existing political dynamics in a historic constituency, promising new hope for its future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:40 IST
Padmaja Venugopal: A New Era for Thrissur's Political Landscape
Padmaja Venugopal, BJP candidate from Thrissur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections, Padmaja Venugopal is making waves as she campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Thrissur. Formerly a member of the Congress party, Venugopal cites her departure as a move toward personal "mental peace" and a realistic vision for Thrissur's advancement. She asserts her goal to bring genuine change to Kerala's cultural capital, which has often seen political stagnation.

Venugopal's candidacy turns focus on developmental promises, such as the establishment of an Infopark and a reformed drainage system, citing these as areas where former governments have faltered. Emphasizing a break from traditional political patterns, she claims a growing shift of support from the Christian community towards the BJP, tired of the alternating reign of the Left and United Democratic Fronts.

Addressing criticism from her former party and familial pressure from her brother, senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, Venugopal has reiterated her commitment to the BJP, dismissing any potential return to the Congress fold. Confident in her strong local ties and the support of personal relationships cultivated over decades, she aims to leave a significant mark on Thrissur's constituency, with eyes on the May 4 vote count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Airports: Security Officer Exodus Amid Pay Dispute

Chaos in Airports: Security Officer Exodus Amid Pay Dispute

 United States
2
Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of Khanda Chowk Bridge

Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of Khanda Chowk Bridge

 India
3
Israel Eliminates IRGC Navy Chief in Escalating Middle East Conflict

Israel Eliminates IRGC Navy Chief in Escalating Middle East Conflict

 Israel
4
Landmark Lawsuits Challenge Social Media Giants' Liability Shield

Landmark Lawsuits Challenge Social Media Giants' Liability Shield

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026