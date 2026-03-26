Padmaja Venugopal: A New Era for Thrissur's Political Landscape

In the lead-up to the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections, Padmaja Venugopal is making waves as she campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Thrissur. Formerly a member of the Congress party, Venugopal cites her departure as a move toward personal "mental peace" and a realistic vision for Thrissur's advancement. She asserts her goal to bring genuine change to Kerala's cultural capital, which has often seen political stagnation.

Venugopal's candidacy turns focus on developmental promises, such as the establishment of an Infopark and a reformed drainage system, citing these as areas where former governments have faltered. Emphasizing a break from traditional political patterns, she claims a growing shift of support from the Christian community towards the BJP, tired of the alternating reign of the Left and United Democratic Fronts.

Addressing criticism from her former party and familial pressure from her brother, senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, Venugopal has reiterated her commitment to the BJP, dismissing any potential return to the Congress fold. Confident in her strong local ties and the support of personal relationships cultivated over decades, she aims to leave a significant mark on Thrissur's constituency, with eyes on the May 4 vote count.

(With inputs from agencies.)