Pakistan Mediates Critical US-Iran Talks Amidst West Asia Tensions

In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan has confirmed its crucial role in mediating talks between the United States and Iran amidst rising tensions in West Asia. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that messages are being relayed by Pakistan to encourage dialogue and diplomacy as the sole path to regional stability.

Dar acknowledged the support of other nations, notably Turkiye and Egypt, in backing this initiative. Meanwhile, the United States has shared a detailed 15-point proposal with Iran, focusing on nuclear and regional policy alterations in exchange for easing sanctions.

Despite Iran's initial negative response to the US proposal, Pakistan continues its efforts to bring both countries to the negotiating table, offering Islamabad as a potential venue for direct talks. The endeavors underscore Pakistan's ongoing commitment to peace and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)