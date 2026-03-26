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Pakistan Mediates Critical US-Iran Talks Amidst West Asia Tensions

Pakistan has confirmed its role as a mediator between the US and Iran, relaying messages to facilitate dialogue amid the West Asia conflict. Supported by Turkiye and Egypt, the initiative aims to ensure regional stability through diplomatic channels. Pakistan emphasizes dialogue as the only path forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:31 IST
Pakistan Mediates Critical US-Iran Talks Amidst West Asia Tensions
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In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan has confirmed its crucial role in mediating talks between the United States and Iran amidst rising tensions in West Asia. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that messages are being relayed by Pakistan to encourage dialogue and diplomacy as the sole path to regional stability.

Dar acknowledged the support of other nations, notably Turkiye and Egypt, in backing this initiative. Meanwhile, the United States has shared a detailed 15-point proposal with Iran, focusing on nuclear and regional policy alterations in exchange for easing sanctions.

Despite Iran's initial negative response to the US proposal, Pakistan continues its efforts to bring both countries to the negotiating table, offering Islamabad as a potential venue for direct talks. The endeavors underscore Pakistan's ongoing commitment to peace and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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