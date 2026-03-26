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Political Tensions Rise: Kejriwal Criticizes BJP Governance in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, criticizes the BJP's governance in Delhi, claiming they have failed to address public issues. The BJP responds by accusing Kejriwal of his own past inefficiencies and mismanagement. The war of words intensifies with allegations of corruption over the 'Sheesh Mahal' bungalow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:40 IST
Political Tensions Rise: Kejriwal Criticizes BJP Governance in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi, has intensified his criticism of the BJP's governance in the national capital, accusing the party of failing to address public issues. His comments come after a Rajinder Nagar resident highlighted ongoing water shortages.

Kejriwal asserts that Delhi residents feel betrayed by the BJP, which ousted his party from power in last year's Assembly elections. In response, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissed Kejriwal's remarks as another attempt to play the 'victim card' and suggest that years of administrative failures are now being uncovered.

The BJP has retaliated by releasing critical content, including a video showcasing the controversial renovations at Kejriwal's previous official residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal.' The AAP leader, however, claims the ruling party is more focused on attacking him than providing effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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