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Judge Dismisses X Corp's Antitrust Lawsuit: A Setback for Musk's Social Media Platform

A U.S. judge dismissed X Corp's antitrust lawsuit against the World Federation of Advertisers and major companies, as X failed to demonstrate harm under antitrust laws. The lawsuit alleged advertisers conspired against X, leading to revenue loss. The court found no antitrust violation occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:42 IST
Judge Dismisses X Corp's Antitrust Lawsuit: A Setback for Musk's Social Media Platform
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In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has dismissed a high-profile antitrust lawsuit filed by X Corp, a company previously known as Twitter, against the World Federation of Advertisers and several major corporations, including Mars, CVS Health, and Colgate-Palmolive.

U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle ruled in Dallas federal court that X Corp did not adequately demonstrate it suffered any harm under federal antitrust laws. The lawsuit, initiated in 2024, alleged that advertisers, through the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, withheld substantial advertising revenues as part of a conspiracy against X.

The defendants, denying any wrongdoing, maintained they independently chose other platforms due to concerns over brand safety, especially after Elon Musk's acquisition of the company. The court regarded the conspiracy claims insufficient to constitute an antitrust case, leading to the lawsuit's dismissal with prejudice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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