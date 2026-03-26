Candidates Gear Up for Assam Assembly Elections Amid Last-Minute Withdrawals

In a dramatic turn of events leading up to the Assam assembly elections, 722 candidates are confirmed to be in the running after 67 nominees pulled out at the last minute, election officials reported.

Among the recent withdrawals is the National Peoples' Party's Md Aminul Islam from the Mankachar seat, who had previously resigned from the AIUDF. Other notable candidates stepping away include four from the Autonomous State Demand Committee and one from the Gondwana Ganatantra Party. Remaining candidates are mostly independents.

This development leaves prominent figures such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, and opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, along with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, vying for positions in an election slated for April 9, with results to be announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)