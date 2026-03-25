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NPP's Strategic Foray into Assam: A Vision Beyond Elections

The National People's Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, aims to expand its political footprint in Assam, contesting three seats in the state assembly elections. Sangma emphasizes the party's long-term commitment to the region, viewing the move as a strategic investment in regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:31 IST
NPP's Strategic Foray into Assam: A Vision Beyond Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The National People's Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, is actively working to broaden its political horizons by entering the Assam political scene. The party has selected specific constituencies, focusing on regions with established connections with local leaders.

In the upcoming elections for the 126-member Assam assembly, the NPP will field candidates in three seats, marking its initial venture into the state's political landscape. Sangma explains that the decision is not simply aimed at immediate electoral victory but is part of a broader, long-term strategy for regional integration and growth.

Underlining its commitment, Sangma stated, "Our engagement in Assam is more than just about elections; it's a process of establishing long-lasting ties. We are hopeful of making a significant impact in the state." The NPP plans to leverage its strong presence in Meghalaya as a stepping stone for broader regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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