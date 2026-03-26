Arcadi España Takes Charge in Spanish Cabinet Reshuffle

In a major cabinet reshuffle, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has appointed Arcadi España as the new budget minister. España steps into the role vacated by Maria Jesus Montero, who has shifted focus to spearhead the Socialist Party's campaign for regional elections in Andalusia.

Previously the secretary of state for territorial policy, España will now navigate the complex negotiations with regional governments over a new funding model and will work towards submitting a national budget for 2026.

Furthermore, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo has been elevated to deputy prime minister, marking the first time Sanchez has named a man to this position since his administration, known for its gender parity, took power in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)