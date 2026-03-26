Left Menu

Arcadi España Takes Charge in Spanish Cabinet Reshuffle

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has appointed Arcadi España as the new budget minister, replacing Maria Jesus Montero. Additionally, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo is promoted to deputy prime minister. The reshuffle comes as the government negotiates budget policy with regional governments amid plans for 2026's national budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:18 IST
Arcadi España Takes Charge in Spanish Cabinet Reshuffle

In a major cabinet reshuffle, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has appointed Arcadi España as the new budget minister. España steps into the role vacated by Maria Jesus Montero, who has shifted focus to spearhead the Socialist Party's campaign for regional elections in Andalusia.

Previously the secretary of state for territorial policy, España will now navigate the complex negotiations with regional governments over a new funding model and will work towards submitting a national budget for 2026.

Furthermore, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo has been elevated to deputy prime minister, marking the first time Sanchez has named a man to this position since his administration, known for its gender parity, took power in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk's X Navigates Restructuring Amid SpaceX IPO Buzz

Elon Musk's X Navigates Restructuring Amid SpaceX IPO Buzz

 Global
2
J-K Congress Challenges Budget Session Focus: Demands Action, Not Theatrics

J-K Congress Challenges Budget Session Focus: Demands Action, Not Theatrics

 India
3
France's G7 Summit Guest List Sparks Diplomatic Discussion

France's G7 Summit Guest List Sparks Diplomatic Discussion

 Global
4
China-India Relations: A Call for Harmony Amid Global Challenges

China-India Relations: A Call for Harmony Amid Global Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026