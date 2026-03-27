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Power Shifts in the Islamic Republic: Navigating Leadership in Crisis

Amid U.S.-Israeli strikes that have killed top Iranian figures, the Islamic Republic maintains its governance through a resilient power structure. The Revolutionary Guards have assumed increased influence, while the new supreme leader struggles with authority amidst shifting political and military dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 08:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 08:01 IST
Power Shifts in the Islamic Republic: Navigating Leadership in Crisis

Amid escalating conflict, Iran's resilient political and military framework faces significant challenges. Recent U.S.-Israeli strikes have killed key figures in the leadership, including Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Despite these losses, the Islamic Republic's complex power structure endures, with the Revolutionary Guards gaining unprecedented influence in strategic decision-making.

The new leadership, under Mojtaba Khamenei, navigates growing hardline sentiment, while political, military, and clerical roles evolve in the face of relentless conflict dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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