Cyclone Narelle Disrupts Woodside's Karratha Gas Plant Operations
Woodside announced a production disruption at its Karratha gas plant due to Tropical Cyclone Narelle hitting Australia's West coast. The plant is crucial as it is the onshore processing facility for the North West Shelf, which is Australia's second-largest liquefied natural gas project.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 27-03-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 07:50 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Woodside reported a halt in operations at its Karratha gas plant on Friday following the impact of Tropical Cyclone Narelle on Australia's western coastline.
The Karratha facility plays a vital role in the processing of natural gas for the North West Shelf, a significant contributor to Australia's LNG exports.
Considered the country's second-largest liquefied natural gas project, the North West Shelf is critical to meeting energy demands both domestically and internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)