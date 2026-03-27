Cyclone Narelle Disrupts Woodside's Karratha Gas Plant Operations

Woodside reported a halt in operations at its Karratha gas plant on Friday following the impact of Tropical Cyclone Narelle on Australia's western coastline.

The Karratha facility plays a vital role in the processing of natural gas for the North West Shelf, a significant contributor to Australia's LNG exports.

Considered the country's second-largest liquefied natural gas project, the North West Shelf is critical to meeting energy demands both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)