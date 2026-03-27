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Trump's Signature Makes History on U.S. Currency

For the first time, a sitting U.S. president's signature, Donald Trump's, will appear on paper currency starting this summer. The redesigned notes will commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. The change replaces the U.S. treasurer's signature and aligns with recent Trump administration efforts to prominently feature the president's name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 06:43 IST
Trump's Signature Makes History on U.S. Currency
currency

In a historic move, U.S. paper currency will soon feature President Donald Trump's signature, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday. This marks the first instance of a sitting president signing American money, as part of a redesign to mark the country's 250th anniversary of independence.

The initial $100 bills, showcasing signatures of Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, will be printed in June, with more denominations following. Until then, notes bearing the signatures of former President Biden's Treasury officials will continue circulating. This shift effectively concludes a 165-year tradition of the U.S. treasurer's signature appearing on federal currency.

The move aligns with the Trump administration's strategy to embed the president's name in American institutions. Despite a set back in plans for a Trump coin due to legal restrictions, the administration emphasizes the symbolic significance of the currency change to commemorate sustained economic growth under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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