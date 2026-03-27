Tensions Rise as Czech Senate Supports Tibetan Autonomy
A resolution by the Czech Senate supporting Tibetan autonomy has sparked vehement opposition from China, which claims that the Czech move interferes in its internal affairs. The resolution endorses Tibetan free choice in selecting the next Dalai Lama, challenging China's long-standing control and the ongoing political tensions over Tibet.
The Czech Senate passed a resolution supporting Tibetan autonomy and the people's right to freely choose the next Dalai Lama, causing a strong backlash from China. The Chinese embassy in Prague condemned the decision, arguing it interferes with China's sovereignty over Tibet.
China labeled the Dalai Lama as a political exile who threatens its territorial integrity, a claim reinforced by Beijing's tight control over Tibetan affairs since the establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region in 1965. Tensions have simmered, particularly after Czech President Petr Pavel's recent meeting with the Dalai Lama.
Under President Xi Jinping, China has intensified its grip on Tibet, rejecting the Dalai Lama's stance on succession. Amid claims of economic progress and harmony in Tibet, China maintains that Tibetan issues are purely domestic and denounce the Czech resolution for overstepping diplomatic bounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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