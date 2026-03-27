Early Morning House Fire in North Delhi Causes Injuries

An early morning blaze in the Tri Nagar area of north Delhi inflicted minor burns on five individuals, officials reported. The fire was reported to the Delhi Fire Services at 7:10 am, originating on the third floor of a residential building.

Emergency teams, consisting of three fire tenders, Keshav Puram Police officers, and an ambulance, were dispatched promptly to manage the situation. Despite the alarming circumstances, the quick response ensured that injuries remained minimal.

The five people affected by the fire received timely treatment at a nearby hospital. Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway as authorities strive to prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)