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Tensions Flare in Karnataka Assembly: Speaker's Warning Amidst Chaotic Scenes

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly experienced chaos as Congress MLAs demanded action against BJP MLA Munirathna for making inappropriate comments about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The drama unfolded during a discussion on Bengaluru issues, with members demanding Munirathna's expulsion. Speaker U T Khader urged civility and expunged contentious remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:09 IST
Tensions Flare in Karnataka Assembly: Speaker's Warning Amidst Chaotic Scenes
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Chaotic scenes unfolded in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as Congress MLAs called for action against BJP MLA Munirathna, accusing him of making inappropriate remarks about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The incident occurred during a discussion focused on Bengaluru, with tensions escalating as Munirathna demanded answers from Shivakumar on certain issues.

Speaker U T Khader intervened, emphasizing the need for harmony and decorum in the House, and expunged inappropriate comments while warning against indiscipline.

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