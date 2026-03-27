Tensions Flare in Karnataka Assembly: Speaker's Warning Amidst Chaotic Scenes
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly experienced chaos as Congress MLAs demanded action against BJP MLA Munirathna for making inappropriate comments about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The drama unfolded during a discussion on Bengaluru issues, with members demanding Munirathna's expulsion. Speaker U T Khader urged civility and expunged contentious remarks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:09 IST
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Chaotic scenes unfolded in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as Congress MLAs called for action against BJP MLA Munirathna, accusing him of making inappropriate remarks about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
The incident occurred during a discussion focused on Bengaluru, with tensions escalating as Munirathna demanded answers from Shivakumar on certain issues.
Speaker U T Khader intervened, emphasizing the need for harmony and decorum in the House, and expunged inappropriate comments while warning against indiscipline.