Tensions Flare in Karnataka Assembly: Speaker's Warning Amidst Chaotic Scenes

Chaotic scenes unfolded in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as Congress MLAs called for action against BJP MLA Munirathna, accusing him of making inappropriate remarks about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The incident occurred during a discussion focused on Bengaluru, with tensions escalating as Munirathna demanded answers from Shivakumar on certain issues.

Speaker U T Khader intervened, emphasizing the need for harmony and decorum in the House, and expunged inappropriate comments while warning against indiscipline.