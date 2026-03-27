DMK's Dravidian Model Boasts 85% Promise Fulfillment Against AIADMK's Lag
DMK legislator Ezhilan Naganathan defended the party's fulfilled campaign promises, highlighting a 85% success rate compared to AIADMK's 33%. He blamed the central government for blocking some pledges and dismissed reports of friction in DMK's alliance, accusing AIADMK of external direction and BJP of electoral policy changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a press conference, DMK legislator Ezhilan Naganathan asserted that the ruling party has achieved an impressive 85% fulfillment of its 2021 election promises, sharply contrasting the AIADMK's 33% completion rate.
Naganathan criticized the Union government for obstructing certain commitments, emphasizing the central administration's role in delaying key projects and policies outlined by the DMK.
Dismissively responding to opposition remarks, he accused AIADMK's leadership of being influenced by external forces, while labeling the BJP's policy shifts as electoral maneuvers rather than genuine reforms.