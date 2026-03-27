South Korea's Military Shift: A Call for Self-Reliance

President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea has announced a strategic shift towards military self-reliance, advocating for the early restoration of wartime operational control to Seoul. During a defense ministry meeting, he emphasized the necessity of this transition for the nation's security.

Lee emphasized the government's commitment to reforming the military, proposing a selective conscription system. This approach aims to align military practices with the nation's evolving demographic and security context, ensuring readiness and adaptability in future conflicts.

Experts view Lee's announcement as a significant move towards autonomy in defense operations, marking a potential pivot in South Korea's military policies and international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)