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South Korea's Military Shift: A Call for Self-Reliance

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced plans to restore wartime operational control to Seoul, highlighting the importance of military self-reliance. He proposed military reforms, including a selective conscription system, to address current demographic and security challenges. The move signals a shift towards greater autonomy in defense matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:53 IST
South Korea's Military Shift: A Call for Self-Reliance
  • Country:
  • South Korea

President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea has announced a strategic shift towards military self-reliance, advocating for the early restoration of wartime operational control to Seoul. During a defense ministry meeting, he emphasized the necessity of this transition for the nation's security.

Lee emphasized the government's commitment to reforming the military, proposing a selective conscription system. This approach aims to align military practices with the nation's evolving demographic and security context, ensuring readiness and adaptability in future conflicts.

Experts view Lee's announcement as a significant move towards autonomy in defense operations, marking a potential pivot in South Korea's military policies and international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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