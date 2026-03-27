South Korea's Military Shift: A Call for Self-Reliance
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced plans to restore wartime operational control to Seoul, highlighting the importance of military self-reliance. He proposed military reforms, including a selective conscription system, to address current demographic and security challenges. The move signals a shift towards greater autonomy in defense matters.
- Country:
- South Korea
President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea has announced a strategic shift towards military self-reliance, advocating for the early restoration of wartime operational control to Seoul. During a defense ministry meeting, he emphasized the necessity of this transition for the nation's security.
Lee emphasized the government's commitment to reforming the military, proposing a selective conscription system. This approach aims to align military practices with the nation's evolving demographic and security context, ensuring readiness and adaptability in future conflicts.
Experts view Lee's announcement as a significant move towards autonomy in defense operations, marking a potential pivot in South Korea's military policies and international engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)