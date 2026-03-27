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Nord Stream Nexus: Accusations and Ambitions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that the U.S. seeks control over the Nord Stream pipelines, which were damaged by a blast in 2022 that cut Russian gas transit to Europe. Lavrov pointed to similar U.S. interests in Venezuela and Iran's energy reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:54 IST
Nord Stream Nexus: Accusations and Ambitions
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  • Russia

In a pointed accusation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleged on Thursday that the United States is maneuvering to take control of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which were infamously damaged in a mysterious blast in September 2022.

Lavrov's comments, delivered to France Televisions, highlight a continuation of strained relations and energy dominance assertions between Russia and the U.S. The blast that severely compromised the pipelines significantly impacted Europe's gas supply, even though Russian deliveries had already dwindled.

Claims of sabotage have been made by both sides, with investigations ongoing. Further complicating the landscape, an American investor has expressed interest in acquiring the partially intact Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to reports. These developments underscore the geopolitical tensions surrounding global energy resources.

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