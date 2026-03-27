Amit Shah Launches Intense Campaign Trail in Assam Ahead of Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to bolster BJP's election machinery in Assam with an intensive campaign across the state starting Saturday. Arriving in Guwahati by evening, Shah will lead a roadshow supporting BJP's Guwahati Central candidate, Vijay Gupta, marking the start of his electoral push.

Following the roadshow, Shah will hold strategic meetings with the party's state office bearers. His campaign itinerary on Sunday includes rallies at Dhekiajuli Tea Estate and Tihu, supporting ministers Ashok Singhal and Chandramohan Patowary, respectively.

Concluding his current visit, Shah plans to return on April 2 to drum up support in Barak Valley and Silchar, focusing on constituencies represented by minister Krishnendu Paul and former MP Rajdeep Roy. The highly anticipated state assembly elections will be held on April 9, with vote counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)